Students at Sawtry Village Academy have been collecting items to support a local animal rescue service, in memory of a much-loved member of staff.

In October 2019, Sawtry Village Academy, part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) sadly lost Tracey Cadogan, a well-loved and valued member of staff.

As a student support adviser, Tracey helped support many students at Sawtry Village Academy since joining the school in 2006 and was well respected by students and staff alike.

In her spare time, Tracey was very fond of caring for dogs, particularly helping with the welfare of rescue dogs.

In Tracey’s memory and for the last two years in October, staff, students, parents and local residents have collected dog food, dog toys, bowls and treats for the academy’s initiative named ‘DOGTOBER’.

This initiative, which has now become a permanent fixture at the school, has also been well supported by the team at the local Co-op, who annually set up a collection point for shoppers to donate food and other dog related items to go towards the academy’s chosen charity.

This year, the academy chose to donate to Homes4Dogs, via the Animal Helpline, an independent charity who rescue dogs from all over the UK and help rehome them to loving owners.

Allison Clare Herbert,rustee at Animal Helpline, said: “Our food bill is rather a large part of our expenses so the donation from Sawtry Village Academy is very much appreciated.

“We have existed as a dog rescue for over 30 years now, primarily to rescue and rehome unwanted dogs.

“As a charity we do not receive any funding other than through adoption donations, fundraising or from very generous members of the public like yourselves.

“We are very grateful and want to thank everyone that donated.”

Neil Wilson, who is a member of staff at the academy and worked closely with Ms Cadogan, said: “Tracey would have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the parents, students and staff at Sawtry Village Academy, and the donations made by the shoppers at the local Co-op.

“I am sure our collection this year will be put to good use by Animal Helpline and will make a big difference for the welfare of the rescue dogs that they care for.”

For more information about Sawtry Village Academy, please visit: www.sawtryva.org.uk