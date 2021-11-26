News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Sawtry Village Academy support 'DOGTOBER' initiative

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:50 PM November 26, 2021
Students at  at Sawtry Village Academy have collected food items for DOGTOBER.

Students at at Sawtry Village Academy have collected food items for DOGTOBER. - Credit: Archant

Students at Sawtry Village Academy have been collecting items to support a local animal rescue service, in memory of a much-loved member of staff. 

In October 2019, Sawtry Village Academy, part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT)  sadly lost Tracey Cadogan, a well-loved and valued member of staff.  

As a student support adviser, Tracey helped support many students at Sawtry Village Academy since joining the school in 2006 and was well respected by students and staff alike.  

In her spare time, Tracey was very fond of caring for dogs, particularly helping with the welfare of rescue dogs. 

In Tracey’s memory and for the last two years in October, staff, students, parents and local residents have collected dog food, dog toys, bowls and treats for the academy’s initiative named ‘DOGTOBER’. 

This initiative, which has now become a permanent fixture at the school, has also been well supported by the team at the local Co-op, who annually set up a collection point for shoppers to donate food and other dog related items to go towards the academy’s chosen charity. 

This year, the academy chose to donate to Homes4Dogs, via the Animal Helpline, an independent charity who rescue dogs from all over the UK and help rehome them to loving owners. 

Most Read

  1. 1 London Luton Airport and NATS will go ahead with Huntingdonshire flight path
  2. 2 Two year ban on begging for these six
  3. 3 Man dies following crash on A1198 near St Ives last month
  1. 4 Man who assaulted police officer claimed it was 'black magic'
  2. 5 Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home
  3. 6 Plans to improve safety and cut congestion in new A141 and St Ives scheme
  4. 7 Extinction Rebellion block Amazon warehouse in Peterborough
  5. 8 Councillor wants apology for Nadine Dorries 'misogynist' tweet
  6. 9 Will we have a white Christmas in Cambridgeshire this year?
  7. 10 St Ives cocaine dealer is jailed

Allison Clare Herbert,rustee at Animal Helpline, said: “Our food bill is rather a large part of our expenses so the donation from Sawtry Village Academy is very much appreciated. 

“We have existed as a dog rescue for over 30 years now, primarily to rescue and rehome unwanted dogs.  

“As a charity we do not receive any funding other than through adoption donations, fundraising or from very generous members of the public like yourselves. 

“We are very grateful and want to thank everyone that donated.” 

Neil Wilson, who is a member of staff at the academy and worked closely with Ms Cadogan, said: “Tracey would have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the parents, students and staff at Sawtry Village Academy, and the donations made by the shoppers at the local Co-op.  

“I am sure our collection this year will be put to good use by Animal Helpline and will make a big difference for the welfare of the rescue dogs that they care for.”  

For more information about Sawtry Village Academy, please visit: www.sawtryva.org.uk 

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson in the Market Square.

Vital improvements for St Neots town centre move a step closer

Julian Makey

person
A Motorcyclist has been left fighting for his life after a crash near Harrison Way Roundabout near St Ives.

Cambs Live

Motorcyclist left fighting for his life following serious crash in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A1307: Teenager dies in fatal crash on slip road near Fen Drayton.

Cambs Live

Motorcyclist, 17, dies after A1307 crash at Fen Drayton

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Facebook live stream as man arrested for child sex offences

Cambs Live

Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon