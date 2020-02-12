The damage caused by storm Ciara to Sawtry Village Academy The damage caused by storm Ciara to Sawtry Village Academy

Sawtry Village Academy was closed on Monday and Tuesday due to metal sheeting was blown off the roof of the building cause damage and flooding to the school.

This caused damage to the music, Refectory and hall areas of the school, with the rain causing extensive internal damage to lighting, computer suites, and ICT servers.

Today the school has re-opened saying that main repairs will take place next week, during half term.

Simon Parsons, headteacher at the school said: "Contractors have repaired the section of the roof that had partially detached itself and replaced the roof tiles damaged from the falling felt from the main school hall and refectory.

"There will be some logistical changes to student walkways on the site but a thorough plan is in place which will be communicated during registration tomorrow morning. There will be a high presence of staff on duty Wednesday morning (in Hi-Vis vests) to support.

"Bus companies are already aware we are open.

"Over half term the main school roof and refectory roof will be fully repaired. The water damage that has occurred will be assessed more fully over half term which may mean some adjustment to the use of these spaces after half term but no learning in lessons will be affected which is of course our priority given two missed days; particularly for examination classes. Session 6 is on as normal .

"Once again, thank you for your on-going support which we will continue to rely on over the coming days/weeks whilst we recover from the aftermath of storm Ciara! From appearing yesterday and today on Radio Cambridgeshire alongside interest from newspapers and TV we appear to have been amongst, if not the worst, affected places in the County. All the contractors who have worked so hard today have done so in continued tricky conditions to ensure we could open tomorrow but most importantly open safely.

"It has also been pleasing to hear that students have been continuing their studies outside of school to maintain their learning. The independent nature of this is a real credit to them. Where students have been stuck with work they should seek advice from their classroom teacher this week."

