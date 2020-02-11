The damage caused by storm Ciara to Sawtry Village Academy The damage caused by storm Ciara to Sawtry Village Academy

Sawtry Village Academy has been closed since Monday (February 10) metal sheeting was blown off the roof of the building cause damage and flooding to the school.

This has caused damage to the music, Refectory and hall areas of the school, with the rain causing extensive internal damage to lighting, computer suites,and ICT servers.

In a statement on Facebook, a spokesman for the school said: "Thank you for all the positive comments and genuine offers of help. The SVA and wider community are rightly proud of everything we have achieved over recent years and we will respond once again to another challenge!

"As I write contractors are on-site working flat out to make areas of the roof safe. It was absolutely the right decision to close yesterday and today given that another large section of the metal roofing came off over-night and landed close to the pond area in technology.

"This morning is about having a guarantee that we are safe to open Wednesday, should we be in a position to do so. I will write again as soon as a decision is made about tomorrow.

"Staff have been sending work home to students though the school email system. The email link can be found below and students need to use the "secure log in" drop down menu in the top right. If students have an issue with their password please call the school who will put you through to ICT support to reset it."

It has not been confirmed if the school will reopen tomorrow.

