Published: 4:00 PM December 24, 2020

Staff and students at Sawtry Village Academy wore Christmas jumpers on the final day of school to raise charity funds.

They raises more than £655 for CARESCO – a lcharity that provides vital support to families in need. In partnership with other organisations, CARESCO hosts the foodbank which provides emergency food to people in crisis.

Emma Flanz, general manager at CARESCO visited the Academy, which is part of Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), to collect the donation.

Simon Parsons, headteacher at Sawtry Village Academy who wore a Superman themed Christmas jumper for the occasion, said: “We are so proud to support CARESCO with the vital work they continue to carry out in our community, despite the challenging circumstances and increased demand experienced with the continued pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In just one week, the charity has kindly given out 65 Christmas parcels with Christmas treats in for local families, including items such as biscuits and selection boxes for children.

