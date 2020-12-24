News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Pupils and staff wear Christmas jumpers to raise funds

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM December 24, 2020   
Staff and students at Sawtry Village Academy wore Christmas jumpers to raise charity funds.

Staff and students at Sawtry Village Academy wore Christmas jumpers to raise charity funds. - Credit: Sawtry Village Academy

They raises more than £655 for CARESCO – a lcharity that provides vital support to families in need. In partnership with other organisations, CARESCO hosts the foodbank which provides emergency food to people in crisis.
Emma Flanz, general manager at CARESCO visited the Academy, which is part of Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), to collect the donation. 
Simon Parsons, headteacher at Sawtry Village Academy who wore a Superman themed Christmas jumper for the occasion, said: “We are so proud to support CARESCO with the vital work they continue to carry out in our community, despite the challenging circumstances and increased demand experienced with the continued pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic. 
“In just one week, the charity has kindly given out 65 Christmas parcels with Christmas treats in for local families, including items such as biscuits and selection boxes for children.
 

