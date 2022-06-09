Joe Plumb at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground in Kensington, London, with his 'Platinum Champion' award. - Credit: Joe Plumb

A mental health advocate from Sawtry has been named a ‘Queen's Platinum Champion’ and invited to a Royal lunch for his dedication to volunteering.

Joe Plumb, who set up an anti-bullying charity when he was 13 and works with charities to offer mental health support, has been recognised by the Royal Voluntary Service for his hard work volunteering efforts.

Joe said: “I was made a Platinum Champion for my services to mental health, charity and my voluntary work for the NHS, which involved mental health support and safeguarding and advanced medical response if ambulances are busy.

“I had just come out of a charity meeting when I received notification of the award, and I was absolutely speechless.

“I don’t ever do anything for awards or accolades, I just want to make a difference, but to receive this honour and recognition means so much as it makes me feel like the work I do globally is really making a difference, and that’s all I ever want to do."

“I will never stop doing any of the work I do, and this gives me much more of a drive to do more and help improve and save the lives of others.”

The Platinum Champion Awards were launched by the Royal Voluntary Service in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service to celebrate the remarkable contributions made by volunteers.

There were 490 Platinum champions selected across the UK, and Joe was one of the two recipients in Huntingdonshire to win the award, alongside Cllr Patrick Kadewere and his Huntingdonshire Community Group.

Joe received his award at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground in Kensington, London, at a Royal lunch with the Duke & Duchess of Cornwall and was invited to the Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace.

Joe represented Sawtry whilst there and said he spoke to the Duke & Duchess of Cornwall about the lovely village.

A volunteer for National organisations such as the British Medical Association, The National Council for Voluntary Youth Services and The British Youth Council, Joe promises to continue his tremendous voluntary work, aiding the community.



