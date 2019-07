A gold Renault Clio was travelling northbound on the B1040 from Whittlesey towards Thorney when it left the road and careered into a water-filled ditch, at about 2.11pm.

The driver of the vehicle - Roger Van Kerro, 41 of Rowell Way, Sawtry - suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "Investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing. However, officers are satisfied that Roger Van Kerro was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision that led to his death."

Police now believe that a 49-year-old woman from Sawtry, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, was not driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.