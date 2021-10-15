Published: 3:29 PM October 15, 2021

Staff from the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) pushed themselves to the limit as they took on the Lake District 10 Peaks challenge in 10 hours on October 10 to mark the Trust’s 10th anniversary.

The Lake District 10 Peaks Challenge was a one-day event which drew in 11 summits over a walking distance of 17 miles and saw CMAT staff encounter difficult terrain, lengthy ascents and steep descents along the way.

The challenge required a great deal of endurance and strength from the brave group of staff who completed the Linear Route, which started in Buttermere and ended in Great Langdale.

Each member of staff walked to raise money and awareness for a particular charity based in the local area of a CMAT academy, including Simon Parsons, principal of Sawtry Village Academy, who raised money for the Sawtry Foodbank. .

The charities involved include Northamptonshire Mind, Sawtry Foodbank, Opportunity Playgroup, Ely Foodbank, and Wooden Spoon Charity. Any money raised will be split equally between these charities.

The estimated completion time of the challenge is around 12 hours, but the group completed the journey in just 10 hours and 10 minutes, honouring the Trust’s 10th anniversary. They also managed to return to work the following morning.

Mark Woods, Trustee and Chief Executive Officer of CMAT, said: “We are proud to be celebrating 10 years of CMAT and providing high quality education for all in our communities."











