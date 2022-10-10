Teenage entrepreneur wins award for retro sweets start-up
- Credit: The Candy King - Retro Sweet Hampers
A 14-year-old is celebrating after winning a Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for an online retro sweet shop she only launched this year.
Caitlin Russell, from Sawtry, offers a variety of traditional sweets such as fizzy cola bottles, rhubarb and custards and foam bananas through her business The Candy King – Retro Sweet Hampers.
The sweets can be packaged for personal consumption or tailored as gifts.
She set up the online store with her parents as part of her GCSE Business Studies course and beat off competition to win the award at the 2022 Peterborough Small Business Awards.
The Young Entrepreneur of the Year category highlights businesses run by anyone under the age of 25 and Caitlin received public votes and recognition from a judging panel.
She said: “I am so shocked and delighted to have won this award, particularly given the fact that I only launched the business earlier this year.
“I came up with the idea for it as part of my GCSE Business Studies course and with the help of my parents launched it on social media before creating a website.
Most Read
- 1 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours
- 2 Legal challenge launched against A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet Project
- 3 Check out the events happening in Huntingdonshire over the next few weeks
- 4 Police Family Liaison Officer issues speeding plea: 'Do not risk your life'
- 5 Check the traffic and travel updates for this morning (October 10)
- 6 Obituary: Retired RAF leader and St Ives community stalwart, dies aged 78
- 7 Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal
- 8 Chambers of Commerce announces three new appointments
- 9 Anglian Water to repay £8.5m to customers after missed targets
- 10 Filling Station 'over the moon' to make finals of national award
“Since then, we have launched a monthly pop-up shop, a free home delivery service, and a monthly subscription service, all of which are doing really well.
“I wasn’t expecting to win this award but I’m so grateful to everyone that voted for me.”
The Candy King- Retro Sweet Hampers has grown to offer 125 different variety of sweets, customisable hampers and is now considering a move to its own dedicated business premises.
The Food Standards Agency has also given the business a five-star hygiene rating.
Unlike many other online sweet shops, The Candy King allows shoppers to pick and mix their favourite sweets and create their own combinations for either themselves or as gifts.
The business also offers tuck shop favourites, movie night bundles, sweets for special occasions, and even drinks and crisps.
All can be packaged as pouches, gift boxes, sweet platters, jars or even as a gift hamper.
Caitlin’s dad, Dan, said: “As a family, we are all incredibly proud of what Caitlin has achieved so far, but she has more exciting plans in the pipeline.”
The 2022 Peterborough Small Business Awards was held on October 1.