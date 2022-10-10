Teenage entrepreneur wins award for retro sweets start-up

Caitlin Russell, 14, has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 Peterborough Small Business Awards for her online sweet shop The Candy King – Retro Sweet Hampers. - Credit: The Candy King - Retro Sweet Hampers

A 14-year-old is celebrating after winning a Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for an online retro sweet shop she only launched this year.

Caitlin Russell, from Sawtry, offers a variety of traditional sweets such as fizzy cola bottles, rhubarb and custards and foam bananas through her business The Candy King – Retro Sweet Hampers.

The sweets can be packaged for personal consumption or tailored as gifts.

Caitlin Russell, 14, with her Young Entrepreneur of the Year award at the 2022 2022 Peterborough Small Business Awards. - Credit: Supplied by The Candy King – Retro Sweet Hampers

She set up the online store with her parents as part of her GCSE Business Studies course and beat off competition to win the award at the 2022 Peterborough Small Business Awards.

The Young Entrepreneur of the Year category highlights businesses run by anyone under the age of 25 and Caitlin received public votes and recognition from a judging panel.

She said: “I am so shocked and delighted to have won this award, particularly given the fact that I only launched the business earlier this year.

“I came up with the idea for it as part of my GCSE Business Studies course and with the help of my parents launched it on social media before creating a website.

“Since then, we have launched a monthly pop-up shop, a free home delivery service, and a monthly subscription service, all of which are doing really well.

“I wasn’t expecting to win this award but I’m so grateful to everyone that voted for me.”

Pick and mix box available at The Candy King – Retro Sweet Hampers. - Credit: Supplied by The Candy King – Retro Sweet Hampers

The Candy King- Retro Sweet Hampers has grown to offer 125 different variety of sweets, customisable hampers and is now considering a move to its own dedicated business premises.

The Food Standards Agency has also given the business a five-star hygiene rating.

Unlike many other online sweet shops, The Candy King allows shoppers to pick and mix their favourite sweets and create their own combinations for either themselves or as gifts.

The business also offers tuck shop favourites, movie night bundles, sweets for special occasions, and even drinks and crisps.

All can be packaged as pouches, gift boxes, sweet platters, jars or even as a gift hamper.

The Candy King – Retro Sweet Hampers was launched earlier this year as part of Caitlin Russell's GCSE in Business Studies. - Credit: Supplied by The Candy King – Retro Sweet Hampers

Caitlin’s dad, Dan, said: “As a family, we are all incredibly proud of what Caitlin has achieved so far, but she has more exciting plans in the pipeline.”

The 2022 Peterborough Small Business Awards was held on October 1.