A drink driver has been disqualified from driving for 14 months after crashing his car on the way home from a Christmas party.

Caleb Hearns, 20, from Rockingham Road, Sawtry, decided to drive home from his work party on December 14, 2019.

He lost control of his Volkswagen Scirocco on the A1123 near to the junction of Sawtry Way in Wyton.

Police attended the scene and Hearns was arrested after failing a roadside breath test, blowing 81 ugs, more than twice the legal limit (35 ugs).

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, on August 4, Hearns was disqualified from driving for 14 months, which will be reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a course. He was also given a £280 fine.

PC Dave Black from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Driving under the influence of drink is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on our roads, together with speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

“While Hearns was very remorseful for his actions, he made a big error of judgement that night and not only put his own life in danger, but those of innocent road users.

“His actions were completely irresponsible.”