News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Man who died on A1 at Sawtry is named

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:24 AM January 19, 2022
A 29-year-old-man from Bolton died in the crash near Sawtry on January 17.

A 29-year-old-man from Bolton died in the crash near Sawtry on January 17. - Credit: GOOGLE

A man who died following a collision on the A1 near Sawtry has been named by police.

Nathan Thomas Morris, 29, of Plodder Lane, Farnworth, Bolton, was struck and killed by a lorry after getting out of his Ford Fiesta, which had collided with the central reservation of the northbound carriageway at just before 7am on Monday (January 17).

A linked collision between a BMW 1 Series and a Nissan Leaf resulted in the BMW driver suffering minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch. 

Contact us via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 77 of 17 January. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Cambs Live News
Sawtry News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt Walter and his partner Emily will get their perfect home after living in a mouldy bedroom for over a year.

Housing News

Family get their 'perfect home' after living in mouldy bedroom over a year

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
St Ives

Bypass and junction improvements preferred plan for St Ives

Julian Makey

person
Police are warning people that driving without insurance is not an invisible crime

St Neots man in court on drugs charges

Julian Makey

person
Huntingdon town centre

Nostalgia

Evidence of Huntingdon's past revealed during excavations

Karl Brockett

Logo Icon