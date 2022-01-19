A 29-year-old-man from Bolton died in the crash near Sawtry on January 17. - Credit: GOOGLE

A man who died following a collision on the A1 near Sawtry has been named by police.

Nathan Thomas Morris, 29, of Plodder Lane, Farnworth, Bolton, was struck and killed by a lorry after getting out of his Ford Fiesta, which had collided with the central reservation of the northbound carriageway at just before 7am on Monday (January 17).

A linked collision between a BMW 1 Series and a Nissan Leaf resulted in the BMW driver suffering minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.

Contact us via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 77 of 17 January. Anyone without internet access should call 101.