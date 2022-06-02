Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Sawtry charity presented with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:00 AM June 2, 2022
The staff and volunteers at CARESCO celebrate during their Jubilee Party.

The staff and volunteers at CARESCO celebrate during their Jubilee Party. - Credit: CARESCO

CARESCO, the Sawtry-based community charity led by volunteers, has been honoured with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for their tireless efforts in helping the community.

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK, equivalent to an MBE.

The award will be presented to the charity by Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, later this summer.

CARESCO’s chairman Tina Campbell said: “Receiving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is a wonderful achievement that recognises the endless hard work and dedication that our staff and volunteers undertake to serve Sawtry and its neighbouring villages.”.

Under the CARESCO umbrella, there are numerous services on offer for the community, with more than 140 volunteers giving their support.

CARESCO runs a popular day club, an upcycling/repair workshop, a weekly drop-in café, a carers support group, a music-based social group, a prescription delivery service, a Christmas Day party, and a thriving charity shop publishing the popular Sawtry Eye magazine.

The award was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee, and recipients are announced each year on June 2, the Queen’s Coronation anniversary.

Charity News
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Sawtry News

Don't Miss

A metal wall with Toolstation branding.

New Toolstation branch to open in Huntingdon

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A brown dog looking up at the camera.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police dog helped find drugs and knife in Ramsey

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Gamlingay-born Jeremy Irvine is in the running to be the next 007, according to William Hill

Film

Irvine... Jeremy Irvine: Cambridgeshire actor tipped to be next 007

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Police arrested a man in his 20s after a ram raid at Tesco Extra, Bar Hill

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Young man arrested after cashpoint ram raid at Tesco in Bar Hill

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon