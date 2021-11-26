Sawtry Bike event raised money for Children in Need

The event in Sawtry raised more than £3,000 for Children in Need. - Credit: SAWTRY LEISURE

Academy Leisure Sawtry raise more than £3,000 following 24-hour ‘bikeathon’

Staff and students at Sawtry Village Academy, members of the community, and even a virtual participant in Dubai saddled up for a 24-hour bikeathon to raise vital funds for BBC Children in Need.

The bikeathon, which has so far raised more than £3,000, saw 50 people take part in the event which started on November 19 and continued until 6.30am the following day.

On the day, participants were allocated time slots ranging from 10 to 30 minutes and collectively cycled the distance from London to Brussels, Belgium and back again – a total of 643 kilometres.

Mark Woods, CMAT chief executive officer and Chris Jammer, co-owner of Strawberries and Creem Festival and The Cambridge Club Festival took part in the fundraiser, as well as virtual participants from London and Dubai.

The challenge was filmed live on CBBC’s Newsround and appeared on BBC Look East and the Children in Need Appeal Show 2021.

Academy Leisure Sawtry, part of Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), aims to provide the local community with high-quality fitness facilities so people can live healthy and happy lives.

Jack Clarke, health and fitness manager at Academy Leisure, said: “Our bikeathon challenge was brilliant and a real success – everyone loved taking part. It was inspiring to see so many people getting on board with the spirit of the event, saddling up, and raising lots of money for such a worthy cause.

“At Academy Leisure Sawtry, in collaboration with CMAT, we aim to bring better opportunities and offer a high-quality fitness provision in the heart of the Sawtry community, so our young people can go on to become confident individuals and achieve their potential.

“It was incredible to have such a positive impact and witness what we can achieve when we work together as a team.”

Mark Woods said: “Academy Leisure Sawtry’s 24-hour bikeathon was a huge success. It was a fantastic way to raise funds for a good cause and see so many of our students and staff join in. I even had a peddle myself and can safely say it was hard work! The enthusiasm and engagement shown by all involved has highlighted just how welcoming and kind our community in Sawtry is. Congratulations to everyone involved in organising this event.”

All money raised will go to BBC Children in Need and help disadvantaged children across the UK. The charity supports young people affected by a whole range of disadvantages such as poverty, disability, illness, distress or trauma.