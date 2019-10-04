s.17 Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Savvas Kounnis has applied to Huntingdonshire District Council on 27th September 2019 for the grant of a premises licence for Snooker Club, St Benedicts Court, Huntingdon, Cambs, PE29 3PN

The proposed application is to permit; The sale of alcohol (on the premises only), Films, Live & Recorded Music, indoor sporting events; 10:00hrs to 02:00hrs Sunday to Thursday and 10:00hrs to 04:00hrs Friday and Saturday. Late Night Refreshment 23:00hrs to 02:00hrs Sunday to Thursday and 23:00hrs to 04:00hrs Friday and Saturday. Opening hours 10:00hrs to 02:30hrs Sunday to Thursday and 10:00hrs to 04:30hrs Friday and Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

Any person who wishes to make a representation in relation to this application must give notice in writing of his/her representation by 25th October 2019 stating the grounds for making said representation to: Licensing Section, Huntingdonshire District Council, Pathfinder House, St Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs, PE29 3TN

The public register where applications are available to be viewed by members of the public can be accessed online by visiting www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk and following the link to the public register.

The Licensing Authority must receive representations by the date given above. The Licensing Authority will have regard to any such representation in considering the application. It is an offence, under section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003, to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in or in connection with an application for premises licence and the maximum fine on being convicted of such an offence is Level 5 on the standard scale.