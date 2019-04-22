Marathon – after getting his first medal from Prince Harry.

Sarah decided to take the plunge and run her first marathon less than six months after joining the disability charity.

She admitted she was inspired by the work of staff, volunteers, customers and supporters – and will use that inspiration to help her get over the finishing line.

She said: “I have taken part in a number of half-marathons and running the London Marathon was always on the bucket list.

“I'm not a competitive runner, but I run most weeks and I have always believed in leading by example. I can't wait to take my place in Team Papworth.”

The runners also include Laura Maslanka who is supporting the work of Papworth Trust all the way from Chicago, USA, after she connected with the charity via a family member who told her about their work.

Elsewhere, Luke Burton ran for Papworth Trust in 2017 and was presented with his finisher's medal by HRH Prince Harry, now the Duke of Sussex.

Luke also spent some time at Papworth Trust's Basildon Centre to see first-hand where the money he raised was supported local disabled people.

The rest of the Papworth Trust London Marathon team are Sam Williman, Danny Hawkins, Jack Troutt, Tessa Minns, Caitlin Buchan, Harriet Johnson and Chris Bolt.

To sponsor Sarah, please visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Sarah-Miller-LM2019.

Or to read all about Papworth Trust's 10 runners, and visit their fundraising pages, please visit www.papworthtrust.org.uk.