Lynne Kidd (pictured left) won best dressed runner Lynne Kidd (pictured left) won best dressed runner

More than 60 runners met to take part in a 4.5 mile run around the town to raise Christmas spirits and enjoy the Christmas lights.

People from a mixture of clubs in St Neots took part in the evening run, including St Neots Riverside Runners, Loves Farm Runners and JK running buddies.

The group raised money for the charity Shelter, which campaigns to end homelessness in the UK.

For the event runners were encouraged to dress in their finest festivities, and encouraged to pay a pound, with all the money raised going to the charity Shelter.

Runners from around St Neots came together for the run Runners from around St Neots came together for the run

People donned their best festive outfits, with some even coming dressed in Christmas lights and Mrs Clause dresses.

The event raised £75 from runners and other donations on the night, and organisers have said that they hope to make it an annual event.

The run, which started from Station Square in Loves Farm, took runner around the town in their fancy dress.

After the run, Coxs the Lighthouse fish and chip shop on Loves Farm donated a fish and chip supper to the best festive dressed runner, which was won by Lynne Kidd.

Organiser, Jo O'Regan said: "I wanted to organise an event to bring all the runners across st Neots together.

"Running can be a lonely pastime and at this time of year i thought it would be nice to bring everyone together in a supportive and inclusive fun run with the aim to also raise some money for charity.

"I spend most of my year training alone or running with same few runners who have similar pace and goals as myself. I think this is true of most athletes and runners in the town so it was lovely to bring together runners from across the running community.

"Christmas is about joy and good health spent with friends and family. Running brings me and so many others much joy and we have forged strong friendships through running so sharing the joy with each other at the end of the year was my primary objective.

"The run was a great success and we had a greater turn out than expected, I will fine tune the route for next year and hope we can raise more money."