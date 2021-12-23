Santa visits children for second time this year at rugby club
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust
Santa made a second surprise visit to see children in St Neots this week.
Whilst on his visit to the rugby club, he was joined by members of The Round Table who helped hand out presents to all of the children visiting him.
Presents were also given to some seriously ill children.
The gifts included quilted book cushions that have a slot to tuck a book into, as well as ‘beautifully’ made lap quilts to keep them warm.
Anne-Marie Hamilton, chairman of dreamdrops, said: “Santa’s second visit was a huge surprise this week and all the local children were thrilled to see him.
“Santa was able to command huge snow flurries to descent as they came forward to meet him, one family at a time.”
Santa enjoyed his first visit so much he wanted to come back and meet more children.
He said: “After such a hard year for local families, I wanted to spread as much joy as I could before the big day.
“I met lots of lovely children and gave them some early Christmas presents.
“It was wonderful to see their happy faces!”