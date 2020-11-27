News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Rotary Club of St Ives Santa Sleigh programme

person

Julian Makey

Published: 7:00 AM November 27, 2020    Updated: 7:29 PM December 14, 2020
St Ives Rotary Club will be out and about in the town and surrounding villages.

St Ives Rotary Club will be out and about in the town and surrounding villages. - Credit: Archant

Rotarians in St Ives have unveiled their plans for this year’s Santa Sleigh - taking into account precautions designed to make it safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rotary Club of St Ives, which uses the traditional Christmas tour of local communities to raise funds for good causes, said its plans were in place barring any new Covid-19 restrictions.

It said: “Following full Covid-19 safety protocols, the Rotary Club of St Ives plan to run a programme of their Santa Sleigh visits within St Ives and our surrounding villages this Christmas.

“The routes will be shorter this year, the smaller closes and cul-de-sacs will be avoided, and the sleigh will remain on the larger roads. The sleigh crews will be limited to six people and thus we will not be knocking on any doors this year, but donations can still be safely made, both on the night and by text.”

It said: “The sleigh will not be able to stop as in previous years, but will move slowly and thus enable residents to see Santa. The Rotary Club will urge people not to congregate and to observe the social distancing rules in force at the time.”

You may also want to watch:

The club said fuller details would be given on its Facebook page nearer the time.

The programme so far is:

Most Read

  1. 1 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
  2. 2 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
  3. 3 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
  1. 4 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
  2. 5 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
  3. 6 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
  4. 7 Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire
  5. 8 Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth centre in Huntingdon
  6. 9 St Neots father raises more than £14,000 for mental health charity after losing his son
  7. 10 Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following second lockdown

December 3 - St Ives, Waveney Road and Norfolk Road areas

December 4 - Needingworth

December 5 - Waitrose St Ives (all day)

December 5 - St Ives Yes Estate (evening)

December 7 - St Ives Westwood Road area

December 8 - Somersham

December 9 - Bluntisham

December 10 - Fenstanton

December 11 - St Ives Constable Road and Burleigh Road areas

December 14 - St Ives Warren Road area

December 15 - Earith and Colne

December 16 - St Ives Kings Hedges area

December 17 - Hilton

December 18 - St Ives Hill Rise, Pettis Road and Mallards area

December 19 - St Ives Farmers’ Market (all day)

December 19 - St Ives Slepe Meadow (evening)

December 20 - St Ives Morrisons (all day)

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person

‘This family have lost everything’ - Almost £8,000 raised for family of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Devastated fire crews ‘fought tirelessly’ to find two children trapped...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Police confirm two children have died in a house fire in St Neots

Debbie Davies

person
Comments powered by Disqus