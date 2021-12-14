Santa makes an early visit for the dreamdrops charity

Santa made an early visit to Huntingdon where he brought some Christmas joy to a group of youngsters from the town.

He made his trip for dreamdrops - a local charity which provides extras to make hospital stays and treatment in the home more pleasant for sick youngsters.

Santa was assisted by mayor Cllr Karl Webb, who is raising funds for dreamdrops during his term in office, and members of Huntingdon and District Round Table in handing out presents at the Barley Mow in Hartford.

Cllr Webb said: “I had a wonderful time helping Santa to bring a smile to the children’s faces. A huge thank you to the dreamdrops committee and volunteers for making this possible, and for inviting me along to join in the fun.”

Dreamdrops supports young people who are undergoing treatment at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, the children's Holly Ward, the Special Care Baby Unit and while they are at home, with things they need which are not provided by the NHS, including play equipment.

Christine Luckham, dreamdrops committee member who helped to co-ordinate the event, said: “It was so much fun, and the children were amazing. Each family had their own time slot to visit Santa making it extra special.”

Twins Nathan and Matthew along with their sister Emily and brother Joshua, were delighted that Santa had made a special visit on their sixth birthday.

All the children and their families thoroughly enjoyed their special visit, as did Santa.

Dreamdrops chairman Anne-Marie Hamilton said: “Santa’s surprise visit was a huge success, and everyone was delighted to see him.

"A big thank you to the Huntingdon and District Round Table for helping Santa on the day and to Cllr Karl Webb for choosing dreamdrops as his charity of the year."

She added: "And thank you to Mark Dalton at the Barley Mow, for hosting Santa’s visit, we are overwhelmed by the wonderful support we receive for local families, and this was the perfect way to bring some festive joy to the local children.”

More information about dreamdrops, and how to make donations, is available from www.dreamdropschildrenscharity.org



