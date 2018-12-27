The chase, which took place on December 16, raised £432 for the town’s three primary schools.

The target for the chase was set at some £300.

The annual Santa Chase started from the Exhibition pub and saw people run, jog and walk around the main streets of Godmanchester, callng at the town’s four pubs - The Black Bull, The White Hart, The Exhibition and The Royal Oak - with their collecting tins and buckets.

Club member, Jon Finch said: “This year we have decided to raise funds for our three town schools, so keeping our fundraising for worthwhile causes within our local community.”

For more, or to donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/santarungmc.