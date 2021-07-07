News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Charity walk for St Neots woman who survived bowel cancer

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 7:00 AM July 7, 2021   
Sandra Brazier 

Sandra Brazier with her dog Mabel. - Credit: Sandra Brazier 

A St Neots woman has raised money for three charities after taking on a 60-mile walking challenge in June. 

Sandra Brazier, 71, from Eaton Ford, has survived stage four bowel cancer and has been free of the disease for 13 years and wanted to raise money for cancer-related charities.

She walked roughly four miles each day in June and has raised more than £300, which has been split between three charities. 

The Woodlands Centre at Hinchingbrooke Hospital is set to receive £100 from Sandra.  

The Sue Ryder Hospice, in Moggerhanger, Bedford is also set to receive £100 and Cancer Research UK will have the rest of the cash which Sandra raised on her charity page. 

You may also want to watch:

Sandra said: “I walked 60 miles through the course of June, which was initially a fundraising idea set up by Cancer Research UK. 

“I walked around the riverside in St Neots most days and I have enjoyed walking with my dog."

To donate please visit: www.facebook.com/donate/625673945060498/   

Most Read

  1. 1 Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres
  2. 2 Britain’s biggest road project restores river footpath on A14
  3. 3 Fundraising day dart competition for popular punter at St Neots pub
  1. 4 Nursery children recognised for their 'green fingers'
  2. 5 EWR challenged on environment, economy, electrification and plans for St Neots
  3. 6 Is it time to scrap face masks? People in Huntingdonshire don't think so
  4. 7 BMW seized and driver reported for six offences
  5. 8 NHS Anniversary: The old hospitals of Huntingdon
  6. 9 Dad's death could be linked to asbestos at primary school, claims son
  7. 10 90 colourful cow sculptures on show in free art trail
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

On Knobb’s Farm in Somersham, more than 50 burials have been unearthed

Ancient decapitated human remains found in Hunts village

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite during his visit to the Armed Policing Museum in Chatt

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Mike Coles, a resident in Woodwalton for more than 52 years, is campaigning for better flood prevention in the village.

Cambridgeshire County Council

Campaign for flood prevention in Hunts ‘forgotten village’

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus