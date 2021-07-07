Published: 7:00 AM July 7, 2021

A St Neots woman has raised money for three charities after taking on a 60-mile walking challenge in June.

Sandra Brazier, 71, from Eaton Ford, has survived stage four bowel cancer and has been free of the disease for 13 years and wanted to raise money for cancer-related charities.

She walked roughly four miles each day in June and has raised more than £300, which has been split between three charities.

The Woodlands Centre at Hinchingbrooke Hospital is set to receive £100 from Sandra.

The Sue Ryder Hospice, in Moggerhanger, Bedford is also set to receive £100 and Cancer Research UK will have the rest of the cash which Sandra raised on her charity page.

Sandra said: “I walked 60 miles through the course of June, which was initially a fundraising idea set up by Cancer Research UK.

“I walked around the riverside in St Neots most days and I have enjoyed walking with my dog."

To donate please visit: www.facebook.com/donate/625673945060498/