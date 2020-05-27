The company, which operates the Weeping Ash, in New Street, St Neots and Sandford House, in George Street, Huntingdon, says it is in the process of drawing up plans to ensure that its staff and customers are safe before its pubs reopen.

Social distancing measures will result in the employment of two full time staff per pub, slightly more for bigger pubs, who will regularly clean surfaces and touch points throughout the pubs.

The company says it has undertaken extensive employee consultation and has also consulted with many of its suppliers and contractors, as well as referring to UK hospitality guidelines.

There will also be screens to create seating areas where it is not possible to separate the tables to the social distancing requirement.

Wetherspoon will provide gloves, masks and protective eyewear for its staff and employees can elect whether to wear them or not, subject to Government guidelines.

There will be an average 10 hand sanitiser dispensers around the pubs, including at the entrance for customers and staff to use.

Every employee will need to complete and sign a daily health assessment questionnaire to confirm that they are fit to work. This will include having their temperature taken using a digital thermometer.

Pubs will use one entrance with a separate exit door where possible.

Customer entry and exit will be marked out by floor stickers and/or barriers and there will be clear printed information providing guidance to customers as they enter the pub.

Customers will be asked to use the Wetherspoon order and pay app, wherever possible, or pay at the bar using a credit/debit card and contactless, although cash will be accepted.

Staff will hand over all drinks holding the base of the glass and when ordered by the app they will be delivered to the table on a tray and placed on the table using the base of the glass.

Food will be delivered to the table by a member of floor staff

Sarah Hemingway, manager at Sandford House, said: “At present the government have not confirmed any reopening date for pubs.

“However, it is important that we are prepared for any announcement.

“We have spent a number of weeks consulting with staff who work in our pubs, as well as area managers in order to draw up our plans.

“The safety of staff and customers is paramount.”