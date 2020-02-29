The Lord Taverners handed over the minibus to Pepys Road School The Lord Taverners handed over the minibus to Pepys Road School

The nine-seat vehicle is wheelchair-friendly so it can be used by pupils with mobility problems at the special school.

Samuel Pepys put on a host of fundraising activities, collecting £14,000 towards the cost of the minibus which came to more than £50,000 in total.

Headteacher Joanne Hardwick said: "We are delighted to receive the minibus donated by the Lord's Taverners which is wheelchair accessible and can be used by all pupils who come to our school.

"They will be able to use it for days out into the community and to take part in various sporting activities."

She said the school raised its share of the money through a series of events, including a charity football match, attracting a lot of community support for the project.

Trevor Sparling, chairman of the Lord's Taverners East Anglia region, said: "The school were delighted to receive it.

"We have been involved with the school before and back in 2014, in conjunction with British Telecom, we provided a sensory room which has given many hours of enjoyment to the pupils at the school."

Mr Sparling said the Lord's Taverners, set up in 1950, was the official charity for recreational cricket and the UK's leading youth cricket and disability sports charity. Its objective was to break down barriers and empower disadvantaged and disabled young people to fulfil their potential, with the slogan "to give young people a sporting chance."

He said: "We are passionate about helping to create more opportunities for young people to take part in sport and recreation through the continued expansion of our programmes and further investment in vital facilities and equipment."

Mr Sparling said that last year they helped more than 10,000 young people take part in disability cricket and provided more than 4,000 hours of table cricket coaching, as well as recycling more than 31,000 items of sports kit to 20 countries.

He said the charity also installed 25 sensory and play equipment facilities, donated 44 sports wheelchairs and 27 minibuses, taking the total since they started to more than 1,250 vehicles.