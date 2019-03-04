Sam Vinden, 46, went to the property in Andrew’s Close at about 6.30am on August 29, 2017. He smashed windows, damaged the front door and made demands of the victim.

Once inside, he assaulted the victim with the crowbar, breaking her arm and leg as well as causing facial injuries. He left the scene empty-handed shortly after.

The victim, who is in her 30s, identified Vinden and his blood was found at the scene. When he was arrested the following day he had cuts to his arm.

Initially Vinden, of Straight Drove, Farcet, and a 19-year-old man from Peterborough, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.

However, he changed his plea on the eighth day of the trial at Cambridge Crown Court last year. The other man was found not guilty.

Today (Monday) at the same court, Vinden was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Detective Constable Stuart Miller said: “This was a vicious attack which caused the victim significant injuries as well as a substantial amount of psychological trauma.

“Hopefully today’s court proceedings will bring some comfort to the victim and allow her to move on with the rest of her life.”