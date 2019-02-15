Earlier today, Cambridgeshire police closed Sallowbush Road whilst repair work had been carried out.

Anglian Water have confirmed that the road is now open, but disruption is expected due to temporary traffic lights.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We’re sorry some customers on Sallowbush Road and Sycamore Drive in Huntingdon may have low water pressure or no water at all this afternoon.

“Our teams are working to repair a burst water main in the area. We’re moving water around our network and using tankers to bring everyone back on water.

“While we make the repair, there will be two way traffic lights in place on Sallowbush Road. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes, our teams are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Anglian Water said that homes in Sycamore Drive may experience low water pressure or be without water at all this afternoon.