Safety measures ramped up for Cambridge Comedy Festival due to Covid-19
- Credit: Cambridge Comedy Festival
Covid tests on arrival and six person “bubble squares” will be in place to keep revellers safe at this year’s Cambridge Comedy Festival near Huntingdon.
The three-day event will descend on Abbots Ripton from Friday July 9 to Sunday July 11.
It’s set to host comedians Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Ó Briain and Ed Byrne.
Organisers revealed on social media that "with the concern regarding new Indian variant" they would be ramping up safety measures.
A statement read: “We have the option to carry out rapid lateral flow tests at the entrance and also enough land available to default to individual six person ‘bubbles’ marked across the arena if needed.
“But this is an open-air event which is safest for meeting each other and regardless of the freedoms re-instated in step four, we will still be encouraging hands/face/space at all times.”
The event will feature circuit acts, left-field fringe performers, plus live podcast and family shows and all set in the scenic open-air location.
For full details, tickets and timings visit www.cambridgecomedyfestival.com
