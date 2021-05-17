Published: 7:00 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 9:26 AM May 18, 2021

Comedians Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Ó Briain and Ed Byrne will form part of Cambridge Comedy Festival at Abbots Ripton. - Credit: Cambridge Comedy Festival

Covid tests on arrival and six person “bubble squares” could be in place to keep revellers safe at this year’s Cambridge Comedy Festival near Huntingdon.

The three-day event will descend on Abbots Ripton from Friday July 9 to Sunday July 11.

It’s set to host comedians Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Ó Briain and Ed Byrne.

Organisers revealed on social media that "with the concern regarding new Indian variant" they would be ramping up safety measures.

EVENT UPDATE: COVID SAFETY



With the concern re new Indian variant we’re taking safety initiatives to keep attendees safe. Lateral flow test upon arrival + 6 person bubble squares marked out throughout the site.#CCF2021 #CovidSafeEvent #CovidSafeComedy #BeLikeNegativeNorman pic.twitter.com/C3hwsqUFcn — CambridgeComedyFest (@CambFest) May 15, 2021

A statement read: “We’re aware that the lockdown roadmap restrictions are due to be lifted on June 21 and we’re looking forward to welcoming you in step four.

"If there are any changes to this date that affect our festival, we will have measures in place for Covid-19 safety, none of which will spoil your enjoyment of our stellar line-up.

"We have the option to carry out rapid lateral flow tests at the entrance and also enough land available to default to individual six person ‘bubbles’ marked across the arena if needed.

“But this is an open-air event which is safest for meeting each other and regardless of the freedoms re-instated in step four, we will still be encouraging hands/face/space at all times.”

The event will feature circuit acts, left-field fringe performers, plus live podcast and family shows and all set in the scenic open-air location.

