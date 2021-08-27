Opinion

Published: 4:00 PM August 27, 2021

With summer upon us and more people returning to our high streets, we’ve kicked off our engagement activity for the St Neots Future High Streets Fund regeneration programme.

We’re asking people who live and work in St Neots or those who visit to join the conversation about the future of the town.

What is the future you want to see for St. Neots town centre? What do you think the St Neots High Street of 2031 will and should look like?

A community questionnaire for people who live, work or visit St Neots and also a questionnaire targeted at business owners can be found on our website (www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/fhsf), and over the next few months we will be spreading the word as far and wide as possible.

Pop-up events, focus groups, business engagement and events working closely with local community groups and schools will be organised to help reach as many local people as possible, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to get involved in one of our largest public engagements to date.

The areas of focus for the project include the regeneration of the Old Falcon Inn, and redevelopment of the Priory Centre/Priory Quarter, along with improvements to the Market Square, High Street and St Neots Road Bridge

The Future High Streets Fund project was confirmed by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) in May 2021 alongside 71 other selected high streets across England.

It includes a total £12.8 million investment into the district’s largest market town, made up of £5.9 million from the District Council directly, £3.1 million from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and £3.7 million from the MHCLG’s Future High Streets Fund.

I hope that as many residents, businesses and visitors will have their say so that we can use this unprecedented investment of Government and HDC funds to create a positive future for St Neots, paving the way for our other market towns to benefit from similar regeneration schemes.

If you have any questions or queries or would prefer a paper copy of the surveys then please email fhsf@huntingdonshire.gov.uk. or call or text Sarah on 07951 384 263.









