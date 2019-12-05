Councillor Ryan Fuller was confirmed in the post at a full council meeting held last night (Wednesday) in Huntingdon.

Cllr Fuller has been the member for St Ives West since May 2012 and moves into the position of leader from his previous role as deputy leader with responsibility for housing, planning and economic development.

Cllr Fuller said: "I am honoured to have been elected by my fellow district councillors to take up this role at Huntingdonshire District Council and to lead the council at this crucial time.

"This is an exciting and pioneering period for our district as we seek new and innovative ways to support our residents' aspirations and tackle the challenges that face our district. Huntingdonshire is a great place to live, work and visit and a lot of hard work goes on across our diverse range of communities to make it that way. "Under my leadership Huntingdonshire District Council will continue to strive to deliver first-rate services and to improve the quality of life for all residents."

Councillor Jon Neish has been appointed the new deputy leader.

Cllr Fuller's election comes following the resignation of previous leader, Councillor Graham Bull, on November 19.