Published: 1:00 PM July 21, 2021

Ellie Davies, 25 from St Neots and others help in St Neots first ever PaintRush charity event next month. - Credit: ickledot@ickledot.uk

The first ever PaintRush event is happening in St Neots next month to raise money for St John’s Hospice.

Ellie Davies, 25, a finance consultant from St Neots, is joining a team of volunteers to help stage the town’s first ever PaintRush event, which is happening on Sunday, August 15.

Ellie was inspired to join the volunteer team to give back to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice just outside Bedford, after staff cared for her grandma.

Ellie said: “Sue Ryder supported me and my family during a very difficult time when my grandma was diagnosed with terminal cancer very suddenly.”

“The hospice offered an alternative place for my grandma to stay during her final days, as opposed to her spending the time in hospital.

Volunteer Ellie Davies with her Grandma - Credit: Sue Ryder Care

“It is a lovely, peaceful home-from-home, and it offers the support needed by both the patients and families.

“It allowed us as a family to be together with her, which helped during a really tough time. Some of the nurses were just amazing.

“One Sue Ryder nurse would sit and hold my grandma’s hand to comfort her when things got tough.

It was this care given by Sue Ryder which inspired Ellie to join a team of five big hearted volunteers, who with support from Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice fundraising team.

Ellie said: "I wanted to give back to them in any way I could to show my appreciation.

“I feel passionately that other families can receive this support in their time of need and so it is so important that Sue Ryder keep getting the funds and support required to do this.”

Starting and finishing at Riverside Park in St Neots, there will be a vibrant and fun warm up and atmosphere.

Attendees can run, jog or walk the 5K route dotted with paint throwing stations.

Tickets cost £18 per adult and £13 per young adult (12-17 years). With the event expected to be extremely popular, PaintRush participants are urged to sign up to avoid missing out.

There are still some tickets available, but registration closes on July 31. To secure your tickets visit the Sue Ryder website page.