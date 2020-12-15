Published: 12:00 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:22 AM December 16, 2020

Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles for Team Bex this December. Picture: JUSTGIVING/LAUREN BUFFINI - Credit: Archant

An inspirational runner from Huntingdonshire is aiming to run 100 miles in 11 laps around Grafham Water this weekend for charity.

Lauren Buffini, who lives in Grafham, will take on the mega challenge this Saturday (December 19).

She is encouraging people to get out and exercise too - by running, walking or cycling and donating to local charity Team Bex.

It won’t be the first time Lauren has put her fitness to the test for charity – as she ran 100 miles around her garden for the NHS back in May.

MORE: Ultra-runner Lauren defies odds to complete 100-mile garden lockdown run

“I am really looking forward to this latest challenge, despite the cold and the distinct lack of daylight hours,” she said.

Team Bex came about after mum-of-two Rebecca Griffiths lost her courageous battle with cancer in 2016 aged 34.

The group continues to raise money for various local charities, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Bowel Cancer UK.

To donate to Team Bex in aid of Lauren, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rebecca-griffiths4