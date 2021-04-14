News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Rumble Live to reopen at Grafham Water - your chance to win tickets to visit!

Clare Butler

Published: 7:00 AM April 14, 2021   
Rumble Live reopens in Huntingdonshire on April 17.

Action-packed gaming arena Rumble Live will reopen at Grafham Water opens this Saturday – and you could win the chance to visit in the coming weeks.

The site, set across eight acres of woodland, merges reality with the virtual world in a “first person shooter” environment. 

It is suitable for adults and children aged eight and above. 

The Hunts Post has teamed up with Rumble Live to offer two readers the chance of winning a set of six tickets to experience the action. See the bottom of this article for all the details.

New equipment to enhance the gameplay include grenades and optional “shock” bracelets for adults.  

The limited number of new shock bracelets are suitable for those over 16 who want a more adrenaline-filled experience.  

The bracelets give wearers a small electric shock when they’ve been hit by an opponent - offering even more incentive to avoid being hit, along with the top spot on the leaderboard. 

The new Rumble Grenades, which are the size of an orange, and offer a wide blast radius, emit light that hits opponents’ headbands within range.  

In addition to the new equipment, Rumble Live has added several new gameplay options to its three “zones” including “Hostage Release” and “Capture the Flag”.  

Jacquie Rumble, who set up Rumble Live with husband Billy, said: “Repeat custom is incredibly important for us as a business and the new equipment and gameplay options will delight our regulars as well as attracting new contestants.  

“With staycations likely to prove popular this summer, we hope to see many familiar faces from the local area as well as welcoming new ones.” 

The concept for Rumble Live originated from Jacquie and Billy’s sons’ love for video games.  

Advanced booking slots for April 17 are open and can be booked via the website.  

Although walk-ins are accepted, customers are advised to book online in advance, as many slots for the first weekend have already been filled. 

All equipment is sanitised between each session. 

To win a set of six tickets to visit Rumble Live, email: editor@huntspost.co.uk with your name, address and a daytime contact number. Subject heading: Rumble Live Comp.

The two winners will be chosen at random once the competition ends on Sunday, April 18. 

