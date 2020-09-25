Litter collected PICTURE: APPS Group Litter collected PICTURE: APPS Group

Litter pickers in Sawtry have collected 27 bags of rubbish as part of the September Big Clean event.

Staff and family members from the APPS Group, in Huntingdon, participated in the Big Clean event, which organised by the Keep Britain Tidy group and supported by Huntingdonshire District Council.

In 2019, more than half a million #LitterHeroes collected more than 900,000 bags of rubbish.

The Sawtry event took place on September 20, and 30 volunteers arrived and dispersed to various locations in the village to help collect rubbish.

Marketing manager from APPS, Tom Gosling, said: “I would like to encourage anyone who feels strongly about litter issues to contact the council to arrange one of these events.

“It’s extremely beneficial to your local environment and very rewarding. “We collected a total of 27 full bags of rubbish.

“Knowing we have a litter problem within Sawtry and its surrounds, I wanted to get involved.”

Tom said he made plans to ensure social distancing was maintained throughout the event.