The dog, a chihuahua, was found collapsed on a path with severe injuries in Judith’s Field, in Godmanchester, and later died.

The RSPCA says the female dog was found on the afternoon of August 2 by a member of the public who contacted Wood Green Animal Shelter. The animal charity collected the dog and rushed her straight to an independent vet for treatment.

On examination, however, it was clear the dog’s injuries were so severe she would not recover and the kindest thing was to end her suffering and she was put to sleep.

The dog, who was cream in colour and around eight years old, was microchipped. Her past owners were contacted and revealed that the dog had been stolen some two years ago from their home in Wales.

RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs is now appealing for information.

He said: “This poor dog had some very severe injuries and we are keen to speak to anyone who may know what happened to her.

“So would ask if anyone who may know who owned the dog or has any information in regards to this incident to contact the RSPCA Inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

