Published: 1:41 PM September 15, 2021

Left to Right: Nilesh Patel, Catherine Rickett and Vember Mortlock. - Credit: Roythornes Ltd

A law firm with offices based in Alconbury has raised £5,000 for the Sue Ryder Hospice in Peterborough.

Staff at Roythornes raised the money for the Thorpe Hall Hospice in memory of a colleague they lost to cancer and who was cared for at the facility.

Sarah Banner joined the firm's private client team in November 2015 and soon made a positive impression with clients and staff alike.

But she was diagnosed with a returning cancer in January 2019 and sadly passed away in January 2020.

Wanting to remember Sarah, and thank the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice team who looked after Sarah, Roythornes launched Sarah’s Challenge – a series of individual and team challenges aimed at raising vital funds for the charity.

The challenges included members of staff setting walking, running and cycling challenges, including the firms finance director Sam Elkin, who ran four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

The final total was announced at the annual staff party, where Catherine Rickett, of Roythornes, presented Nilesh Patel, senior community fundraiser for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice with a cheque for £5,000.

Speaking about Sarah’s Challenge, Vember Mortlock, managing director at the company, said:

“It’s been great to see how everyone in the firm has joined in. Sarah was a much-loved colleague and this is a fitting tribute to her and the many good friends she had at the firm.”

Nilesh Patel said: “We’re very grateful to the Roythornes team for their fantastic efforts in support of our hospice.

“It’s incredibly sad when a friend and fellow employee passes away.

“Fundraising in Sarah’s memory to help others is a wonderful gesture.

“The £5,000 raised will help to ensure we can keep offering our compassionate care and fill someone’s last days with love.”

The firm are now looking at other challenges for the forthcoming year – determined to continue fundraising for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in memory of a wonderful and much missed individual.

Roythornes Ltd also have offices in Spalding, Peterborough, Nottingham and Birmingham.