The sanctuary will play a role in determining a patient's suitability to be discharged from the new Royal Papworth Hospital, which moved from its home in Papworth to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus last month.Co-funded by construction firm Mick George, the new sanctuary project cost about £235,000 to complete. Historically, a pond at the Papworth Everard setting was used as a novel yardstick in challenging patients to complete two circuits to distinguish if they were 'well' enough to leave the hospital's care. Now, the new sanctuary, which includes a pond and open green space located to the west side of the hospital, provides beautiful views and a calming atmosphere for both patients and their families, whilst also offering a suitable environment for events. Maxine Taylor, partnerships manager at Royal Papworth Charity, said: