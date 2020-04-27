There was a social media stir when pictures of Grade-II listed The Royal Oak appeared online after the exterior had reportedly been given a new mural.

But punter Antony Meehan revealed that he had in fact mocked the image in Photoshop to raise support for owners David and Lindsey Sanderson.

It comes as brewery giant Greene King is continuing to charge rent and service charges at the pub in Crown Street.

It is feared that the “crippling” charges during lockdown may lead to its permanent closure.

Mr Meehan said: “The Royal Oak is one of the oldest pubs in the area.

“It is a traditional local, and is dearly loved by its loyal customers.

“It is a lifeline for many in the community, and Dave and Lindsey have worked tirelessly for years against the odds of continual rent rises and lack of investment to maintain the building and interior.

“Rent and service charges during this time are crippling and may force the permanent closure of the Oak.”

The launch of Mr Meehan’s fundraising appeal grabbed the attention of residents on the town’s community Facebook group.

He posted the picture of its “makeover” with the comment “how on earth are they allowed to get away with this?”

He claimed it had been “painted during the night completely unbeknown to David and Lindsay”.

The couple, who are isolating with their four children, played along and said they “hadn’t seen the front of the building for weeks due to using the rear exit”.

Mr Meehan continued: “I have launched a JustGiving Crowdfunding campaign to help keep the pub open post-lockdown.

“Fifty per cent of any donations made will be put behind the bar for you on a tab, and should the pub not reopen 100 per cent will be refunded on request.”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/the-royal-oak?utm_term=xJbbe3dER

The Royal Oak has also opened a virtual pub on Facebook, where they plan to host and stream events and raffles.

For more information contact Mr Meehan at: antony.meehan@gmail.com or 07800 991 204.