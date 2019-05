The club, based in Godmanchester, marked its 90th anniversary with a special event attended by bowlers and supporters alike.

In a booklet produced to mark the occasion, a spokesman for the club said: "The club is entirely dependent on our own members to undertake all tasks, which allow us to play bowls and welcome in the next 10 years at least.

"Never a big club but a happy one, which has produced bowlers who have continued to perform at the highest level, albeit with other local clubs."

Sir William Prescott chaired the inaugural meeting of the club in 1929 at The Chestnuts, in West Street. After a short search, a green was prepared behind the Royal Oak pub, in St Ann's Lane, where the club has remained ever since.