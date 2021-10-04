Published: 2:50 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 3:26 PM October 4, 2021

Plans to create a new Rotary organisation which will focus on green issues have been launched with a special session at Hinchingbrooke Park in Huntingdon.

The town’s two Rotary clubs have joined forces for the project which could lead to the creation of a third club concentrating on environmental schemes, including the construction of a bird-feeding area near the park’s cafe.

Rotary’s Malcolm Lyons said: “We took quite a few names from it and if there is enough support we could set up a green rotary club.”

He said Rotary was moving with the times by getting involved in environmental concerns designed to enhance modern life.

Rotary is also involved in the planting of 500 trees next month to create a labyrinth at Thongsley school and a further green branch would be able to run its own environmental initiatives.

Further information is available from Mr Lyons at malcolm@malcolmlyons.co.uk .