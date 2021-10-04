News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

New green Rotary initiative gets under way

person

Julian Makey

Published: 2:50 PM October 4, 2021    Updated: 3:26 PM October 4, 2021
Malcolm Lyons (centre) at the Rotary event in Hinchingbrooke Park.

Malcolm Lyons (centre) at the Rotary event in Hinchingbrooke Park. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Plans to create a new Rotary organisation which will focus on green issues have been launched with a special session at Hinchingbrooke Park in Huntingdon.

The town’s two Rotary clubs have joined forces for the project which could lead to the creation of a third club concentrating on environmental schemes, including the construction of a bird-feeding area near the park’s cafe.

Rotary’s Malcolm Lyons said: “We took quite a few names from it and if there is enough support we could set up a green rotary club.”

He said Rotary was moving with the times by getting involved in environmental concerns designed to enhance modern life.

Rotary is also involved in the planting of 500 trees next month to create a labyrinth at Thongsley school and a further green branch would be able to run its own environmental initiatives.

Further information is available from Mr Lyons at malcolm@malcolmlyons.co.uk . 

Most Read

  1. 1 Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may shock  
  2. 2 Motorcyclist killed in crash on A1 slip road near St Neots
  3. 3 Serious motorbike crash closes A1 slip road near St Neots
  1. 4 Injunction hearing to remove Camp Beagle protestors
  2. 5 Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain
  3. 6 Love Island stars go down a storm at night club launch 
  4. 7 12 years jail for ‘incredibly dangerous’ man who struck fear into ex-partner 
  5. 8 Magpas air ambulance base approved despite noise concerns
  6. 9 Teacher to run London Marathon in memory of inspirational St Neots teen
  7. 10 Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bevis Smith from St Neots was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday September 27. 

Cambs Live

St Neots rapist jailed for 11 years

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Former male model Jesse Burgess has bought the Old Grammar School site in St Ives. 

Cambs Live

Former Vogue and GQ model buys historic landmark in Cambridgeshire

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The shop Pandora has now closed 

Cambs Live

Pandora in Huntingdon has closed down

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Brian Rudgley was initially arrested after police received reports of a sexual assault against a child.

Cambs Live

Retired teacher, 82, charged with sexual offences against a child

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon