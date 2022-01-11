Rotary pays tribute to founder Henry Yeandle who has died aged 95
- Credit: Rotary
Rotarians in Ramsey have paid tribute to their former president and founder Henry Yeandle who has died at the age of 95.
Mr Yeandle, who was known as "Hadge", was involved in setting up Rotary in Ramsey in 1969 and had been its president on two occasions.
He was a chartered accountant in Ramsey and lived in St Ives.
Current president Bill Barber said: "Hadge was a committed Rotarian including being the club’s first secretary-treasurer, chairing many committees, and taking on the role of promoting Rotary’s worldwide challenge of the eradication of polio.
"He was a keen sportsman, captaining the club's cricket matches, and in the past he performed in the entertainment at Rotary charity balls. More recently he was seen on the Rotary Santa Float.
"His dedication to Rotary was rewarded with a double Paul Harris Fellowship."
Mr Barber added: "Rotary members will miss his cheerful manner, wise counsel and his sound common sense."
Most Read
- 1 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
- 2 Charity set up to tackle domestic violence
- 3 Plans for new heart and lung research centre in Cambridge move closer
- 4 Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'
- 5 Giant warehousing complex is opposed by MP
- 6 Household waste recycling rises during pandemic in parts of Cambs
- 7 Editor's Comment: Kane Mitchell was a sadistic bully who showed no remorse
- 8 'Actions not words' on environment says council leader
- 9 Ram raid 'soul-destroying' says Nisa manager
- 10 M&M's and Missguided makeup among items recalled after safety concerns