News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Rotary pays tribute to founder Henry Yeandle who has died aged 95

person

Julian Makey

Published: 11:33 AM January 11, 2022
Tribute to Hadge Yeandle

Rotarian Hadge Yeandle - Credit: Rotary

Rotarians in Ramsey have paid tribute to their former president and founder Henry Yeandle who has died at the age of 95.

Mr Yeandle, who was known as "Hadge",  was involved in setting up Rotary in Ramsey in 1969 and had been its president on two occasions.

He was  a chartered accountant in Ramsey and lived in St Ives.

Current president Bill Barber said: "Hadge was a committed Rotarian  including being the club’s first secretary-treasurer, chairing many committees, and taking on the role of promoting Rotary’s worldwide challenge of the eradication of polio.

"He was a keen sportsman, captaining the club's cricket matches, and in the past he performed in the entertainment at Rotary charity balls. More recently he was seen on the Rotary Santa Float.

"His dedication to Rotary was rewarded with a double Paul Harris Fellowship."

Mr Barber added: "Rotary members will miss his cheerful manner, wise counsel and his sound common sense."

Most Read

  1. 1 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
  2. 2 Charity set up to tackle domestic violence
  3. 3 Plans for new heart and lung research centre in Cambridge move closer
  1. 4 Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'
  2. 5 Giant warehousing complex is opposed by MP
  3. 6 Household waste recycling rises during pandemic in parts of Cambs
  4. 7 Editor's Comment: Kane Mitchell was a sadistic bully who showed no remorse
  5. 8 'Actions not words' on environment says council leader
  6. 9 Ram raid 'soul-destroying' says Nisa manager
  7. 10 M&M's and Missguided makeup among items recalled after safety concerns
Obituary
Ramsey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A crash that happened Tuesday October 2, on Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Call for action over safety fears at new Hinchingbrooke junction

Julian Makey

person
Dr Muhammad Shaheer, 30,

Cambs Live News

Parish councillor dies in ‘freak accident’

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers can do only so much to protect the riverbanks along the A14 which have been damaged by the A14.

Environment News | Opinion

Concerns that section of Great Ouse Valley riverbank is collapsing due...

Graham Campbell

Logo Icon
Cambs police are launching a campaign to deal with predatory behaviour after a rise in drink spiking cases.

Drink spiking in St Ives is 'not taken seriously enough' says concerned dad

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon