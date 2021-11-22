News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Rotary members tackle Brampton churchyard as part of green project

person

Julian Makey

Published: 10:44 AM November 22, 2021
Makeover at St Mary's churchyard by Rotary members

Members of Huntingdon and Huntingdon Cromwell Rotary clubs help tidy St Mary's churchyard at Brampton - Credit: Rotary

The churchyard at St Mary's in Brampton has been given a makeover as part of an environmental project by two Rotary clubs.

Huntingdon and Huntingdon Cromwell have come together with the aim of starting a third club which will concentrate on green issues and be family friendly.

Steve Legg, from Rotary, said the churchyard was bigger than it appeared and they had been given the opportunity to help give a boost to the usual maintenance.

"We were able to help with the weeding, removal of brambles and getting rid of the ivy which had been growing over some of the gravestones, anything really which made it look tidier," he said.

Mr Legg said the work had gone well and that the weather had been kind to them.

He added that anyone who wanted to get involved in a new club which concentrated on the environment could contact either of the two clubs.


Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
  2. 2 Teenage motorcyclist dies after A1307 crash at Fen Drayton
  3. 3 Notice of road closure in Huntingdon this weekend
  1. 4 Police stop stolen Audi within 2 hours
  2. 5 Columnist: Council leader Ryan Fuller writes on Flooding
  3. 6 Christmas Light Switch On's are back this year
  4. 7 Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
  5. 8 How the law around using your phone while driving is changing
  6. 9 Buckfest raises over £10k for local charities
  7. 10 Updated details of the Christmas lights switch-on in St Neots
Huntingdon News
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the new special education needs school in St Ives.

Education News

Plans for new school for St Ives announced

Hannah Brown

Logo Icon
Lorry fire closes A1M near Sawtry.

Cambs Live

Lorry fire in 'serious collision' closes A1M near Sawtry

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A lorry driver died after a crash on the A1M at Sawtry on November 16.

Cambs Live

Man dies following collision on A1M at Sawtry

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon