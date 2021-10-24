Rotary donation to support school

Published: 11:11 AM October 24, 2021

The Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys has handed over a cheque to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Life Education Centre.

The Rotary club has been heavily involved with the centre since the mid 1990s when the club was one of several in Cambridgeshire responsible for setting up the service.

The club continues to support local schools who use the service by sponsoring a day’s use and the latest recipient is the Newton Primary School in Eltisley.

Presenting the cheque to deputy headteacher Sarah Card, Rotary president Richard Shaw, said: “I am pleased that my club is able to support another local primary school enabling them to take advantage of this excellent service which teaches young children about the perils of drug and solvent abuse which is so important in the current climate."

Sarah said that she was delighted to welcome the mobile classroom back to the school after a break of five years and the children were loving the experience that it gives them.

Louise Augarde, the Life Education teacher, said that it was a relief to be able to visit schools with the classroom, now fitted with a brand new circulatory ventilation system, after a break of 15 months due to the Covid pandemic.