Thorndown School pupils with their donated instruments. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Thorndown School pupils with their donated instruments. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Through the pages of the Hunts Post, the club appealed to residents of Huntingdonshire to donate any unwanted or unloved musical instruments so they could be refurbished and handed over to budding musicians.

Appeal organiser, Adrian Acton said he had been overwhelmed by the community’s response to the appeal, which saw dozens of instruments donated.

He said: “In total we were able to distribute some 94 refurbished instruments to four of our local schools for use by their pupils. Schools benefiting included St Ivo and Thorndown Primary in St Ives, and Thongsley Fields Primary and St Peter’s School in Huntingdon.

“The Heron Club in St Ives also benefited from the scheme. Instruments donated included guitars, violins, keyboards, clarinets. flutes, recorders, ukuleles, a French horn, a bugle, trumpets, accordions, mouth organs, and even a set of bongos.

Thongsley Fields pupils with their donated instruments. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Thongsley Fields pupils with their donated instruments. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“In particular we must thank JD Music in Somersham for their assistance, the Hunts Post, Slepe Hall Hotel and Wellington Wise for acting as drop-off points, and also all the staff and pupils at the schools for their enthusiasm.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to have worked on this appeal and our club is delighted to have been able to support our community.”

