The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT

The event, marking the anniversary of the club's formation, took place at Hinchingbrooke House, in Huntingdon, and saw dozens of members and guests attend to enjoy the celebration.

The guest list also included Tim Tucker, the governor of the rotary district 1070, of which the Cromwell club is a member.

Toasts were made by Cromwell president, Mim Piper, as well as the club's president elect, Lawrie Cooke, and vice president, Alisdair Wotherspoon.

Entertainment for the event was provided by percussion duo Bang On! who made it through to the semi-finals of TV show Britain's Got Talent in 2008.

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT

Their performance involved everything from guitars and drums, to plastics bags and bottles.

Mrs Piper also handed out two president's awards to members Dee Wormold and Bryan Swain in recognition of their "hard and dedication" to the club.

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell charter night. Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch: