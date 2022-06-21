Rotarians from the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys donning Ukraine shirts for their charity ride. - Credit: Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys

Members at the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys have organised and completed a 'Rotary Ride for Ukraine' to raise money for the Ukrainian Disaster Fund.

The Rotarians took on a tough course riding nearly 190 miles from Beverley in Yorkshire to St Neots across three days from June 10 to June 12.

Four members of the group cycled the entire route, with other members joining for one or two days.

The Rotary Club's Secretary, Mike Truswell, said: "Along the way, Rotarians from other clubs joined in to cycle part of the route, and many people stopped to cheer the group on its way and make donations."

Over the last ten years, members of the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys have undertaken many bike rides throughout the UK and Europe to raise funds for a variety of charitable causes.

The group hopes the ride will have raised in excess of £2000 when all the donations have been received to give much-needed aid to Ukrainians.

The Rotary Club are still taking donations and if you would like to donate, visit peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/rotary-cycle-ride-for-ukraine-