Over the last 10 years, club members have undertaken a bike ride to raise funds for the club.

Despite so many events being cancelled this year the ride still went ahead, thanks to organiser Alan Hurst.

Three bike rides on consecutive days took place and all started from members’ homes, riding a 50 to 60-mile route, in the St Neots area.

The routes took the riders to Royston, Oundle and Castle Ashby.

Thanks to ever-generous sponsors and supporters, the event raised about £2,500 for local charities, a welcome boost at a time when so many events have had to be cancelled.

The annual bike rides in the past have been highly successful and have raised in excess of £25,000 over the period and has taken the participants to many parts of the British Isles as well as France and Holland.