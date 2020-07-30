Events organised the club have been hit by the pandemic - but it did not miss a single meeting because members went high-tech and used Zoom to hold virtual get-togethers instead.

Past president Richard Hyde, said: “The intention was that when the Christmas lights came down the banner was going to go up but we couldn’t do that.”

Members John Charlton and Chris Wick installed the banner on the building, with permission of the Hopkins family, supported by Mr Hyde and president elect Bill Barber.

Mr Hyde said that some of the club’s events had been put back to next year, but that it had continued its work despite the lockdown.

He said a “tremendous” team led by Charlotte Dodden had made around 200 sets of scrubs for local health workers, a JustGiving page had raised £2,000 and a pop-up shop £1,500.

Mr Hyde said members had pulled together to beat the virus: “We did not miss one meeting. We met every week and either had a speaker or a presentation and in some ways Zoom is a blessing for getting speakers because they can come from all over the place.”