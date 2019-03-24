The event, back for its 17th year, is expected to attract 50 pubs and clubs from across Huntingdonshire who will all compete at the same time, across the length and breadth of the district.

This year, the event will feature 10 new entrants and anyone wishing to take part is encouraged to visit their local.

The quiz starts at 7.45pm and the whole pub competes as one team, all at the same time. Last year, the quiz was won by the Samuel Pepys in Huntingdon. There are team prizes to be won and cheques for the winning pub’s selected charities.

Those taking part are: Manor Inn (Alconbury), The Vine (Buckden), Cricket club (Buckworth), The Honest John and The Ship (Chatteris), White Swan (Connington), The Rivermill, The White Horse, and The George and Dragon (Eaton Socon), The Poacher (Elsworth), King William IV and The Duchess (Fenstanton), The Addison Arms (Glatton), The Black Bull (Godmanchester), The Trout Inn (Grafham), The Three Horseshoes (Graveley), The Bell Inn (Great Paxton), Snooty Tavern (Great Staughton), Royal Oak (Hail Weston), King of the Belgians (Hartford), The Axe and Compass (Hemingford Abbots), Prince of Wales (Hilton), Three Horseshoes (Houghton), Market Inn, Samuel Pepys Diary Rooms, The Falcon, The George Hotel (Huntingdon), Green Man (Leighton Bromswold), St John’s Arms (Melbourne), Swan Inn (Old Weston), Admiral Vernon (Over), The Mad Cat and Lakeside Lodge (Pidley), Jolly Sailor (Ramsey), The George (Ramsey Forty Foot), Greystones (Sawtry), Rose and Crown (Somersham), the Conservative Club (Sutton), Floods Tavern, Seven Wives, White Hart, The Haywain, Slepe Hall Hotel (St Ives), The White Horse (Swavesey), The White Horse (Tilbrook), Three Compasses (Upper Dean), The Royal Oak (Warboys).