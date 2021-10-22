Rotary quiz raises £2,600 for charity

Published: 8:15 AM October 22, 2021

A county-wide charity quiz event organised by the Rotary Club of St Ives has raised more than £2,600 for good causes.

The event saw 44 pubs and clubs from across the Cambridgeshire are take part in the contest, which was held simultaneously at venues across the county, battling it out for the top team trophy, provided by Wellington Wise, and to raise money.

The Three Horseshoes at Houghton emerged as winners, receiving cheques totalling £250 to be split between their chosen charities, Houghton Bears American Football Club and MAGPAS.

Wellington Wise also donated a case of wine for the winning team, and a half case for the runners-up, the Prince of Wales, Hilton, which chose EACH to receive the second prize cheque of £150.

The Three Horseshoes at Wistow won the award for the largest team with 47 members and they chose the Malcolm Whales Foundation to receive the £100 cheque.

Eight pubs had 20 or more in their team and in total over 600 people took part in the contest, which normally takes place twice a year but had been hit by the pandemic.

Nearly £1,000 went to charities chosen by the winning teams and the rest went into the Rotary fund for distribution to good causes.

A Rotary spokesman said: “The last charity quiz was held in October 2019 and also raised in excess of £2,500. Since then the Rotary Club has been unable to hold this twice-yearly fundraising event, thus reducing the ability to donate to others at the very time that many were much in need.

“Both the pub industry and the charitable sector have been hit hard by the epidemic, so it was particularly pleasing to have such a great response from the pubs, clubs and individuals that participated.

"It was also great to see new pubs, new landlords and landladies, and for the first time a charity-specific team who got together and then found a pub to host them.”

Anyone interested in getting involved in the next quiz in March 22 can contact Sandra King at sking@stivesrotarycambs.org.uk .

