Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 10:57 AM October 22, 2020    Updated: 6:56 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Rose Aggregates Ltd of Fengate, Peterborough, PE15XL is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep a maximum of 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Andrews Building Supplies Huntingdon Ltd, 10 The Bridge Centre, St Peters Road, Huntingdon, PE29 7DA

Rose Aggregates Ltd of Fengate, Peterborough, PE15XL is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep a maximum of 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Andrews Building Supplies Huntingdon Ltd, 10 The Bridge Centre, St Peters Road, Huntingdon, PE29 7DA

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

