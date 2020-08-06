Cambridgeshire police have warned St Ives residents that rogue traders are operating in the town.

According to Cambridgeshire police they have had reports of a man who has been knocking on doors and pointing out faults with properties from guttering issues to loose roof tiles and offering to fix them.

The force are warning people to not feel pressurised into agreeing for the man to carry out works on their homes.

They also warn that a genuine trades person won’t mind leaving a quote for people to contact them on later.

In a Facebook post on the Policing for Huntingdonshire page, Cambridgeshire Police said: “Beware rogue traders!

“We’re aware of reports of rogue traders operating in the St Ives area.

“Remember… stay alert and always ask for ID.

“Don’t feel pressured into agreeing to works immediately.

“If a trades person is genuine, they won’t mind leaving a quote for you to contact them later.”